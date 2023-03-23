TikTok CEO Grilled by Congress Amid Calls for App to Be Banned

On March 23, TikTok CEO Shou Chew made his first appearance before Congress.

CNN reports that lawmakers met Chew with intense criticism and calls for the app to be banned.

When you celebrate the 150 million American users on TikTok, it emphasizes the urgency for Congress to act.

That is 150 million Americans that the [Chinese Communist Party] can collect sensitive information on, Rep.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, via CNN.

In his defense, Chew stressed TikTok's independence from China, while emphasizing the app's U.S. ties.

TikTok itself is not available in mainland China, we’re headquartered in Los Angeles and Singapore, and we have 7,000 employees in the U.S. today, Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, via CNN.

CNN reports that Chew's congressional appearance comes amid perceived national security concerns due to the app's ties to China through parent company ByteDance.

However, Chew emphasized that the data TikTok collects is , "frequently collected by many other companies in our industry.”.

We are committed to be very transparent with our users about what we collect.

I don’t believe what we collect is more than most players in the industry, Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, via CNN.

CNN reports that the data collected includes everything from private messages to users' geolocation and contact lists