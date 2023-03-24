Weekly News Roundup March 23, 2023

Our stories this week include: (1) the one-year anniversary of Pope Francis' consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary; (2) Cardinal Arthur Roche's latest comments on why he thinks the Traditional Latin Mass must be restricted (and eventually eliminated); (3) legislation under consideration in Israel which would make it a crime to evangelize (punishable by one to two years in jail); and (4) confirmation that a new Mayan Rite of Mass is being developed and includes pagan elements.