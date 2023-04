Ukraine receives first four of 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 jets from Slovakia | Jaroslav Nad |Oneindia News

The first four of 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets that Slovakia decided to give Ukraine have been transferred to the Ukrainian air force.

On Thursday, the warplanes were flown from Slovakia to Ukraine by Ukrainian pilots with help from the Slovak Air Force.

#Slovakia #RussiaUkraineWar #JaroslavNad