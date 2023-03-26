Report: Bobby Wagner Agrees to One-Year Deal With Seattle Seahawks

Per report, Bobby Wagner has agreed to a one-year $7 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks.
The All-Pro linebacker returns to the team he earned eight Pro Bowl appearances, six All-Pro selections and a Super Bowl ring in 2013.
