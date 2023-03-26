NATO's Secret Armies: Operation "GLADIO" and Terrorism in Western Europe (2009)

In 1990, alarming evidence of NATO-sponsored terrorist attacks came to light.
NATO’s secret “stay behind” armies that were set up across Western Europe after the Second World War were supposedly intended to help put together a resistance if the Soviet Union invaded.
However, they went on to commit terrorist attacks against their own populations, so as to influence domestic politics.
The forces still exist post-Cold War.
This film is the shocking story of Operation Gladio—a tale of espionage, conspiracy and political violence carried out by the United States.