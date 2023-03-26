San Diego State Beats Creighton in Final Seconds, Setting up Final Four Matchup Against FAU

San Diego State University is headed to its first Final Four in school history after beating Creighton 57-56 after a last second foul call sent Darrion Trammel to the line to secure the win for the Aztecs.
