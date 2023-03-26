LoS #301 - Tramp Stamp Cancer - Eli Sairs and Michael Che

Michael Che and RoastMasters Champion Eli Sairs sit down with Big Jay Oakerson, Luis J.

Gomez, and Dave Smith this week to talk about religion, jerk off booths, and Michael Che's upcoming new show.

After finding out that former Mennonite Eli Sairs still prays to God, Luis leads us in the first LoS seance to summon a demon live on the show.

The guys listen to some bands for Battle of the Bad Ass Bands 2, and only 8 bands remain!

Finally, the Skanks discuss the finer points of adult video store jerk off booths, after a Missouri police officer lured 60 dudes into a glory hole by pretending to be a woman.

All this and more, only on the most offensive podcast on Earth, the Legion Of Skanks!!!