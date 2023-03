Buckeye Patriots Podcast LIVE 7:30 Democrats Steal Ohio Republican Statehouse!

22 RINO - Traitor, "Republicans" sold their "souls" and the Ohio statehouse to the Democrats in exchange for a little power, money and prestige.

They all gotta be removed!

We'll discuss how this all happened!

Why pro-life and School choice are now all in jeopardy for Ohio.

Pure sell-out by these traitor "republicans".

Information you need to know!