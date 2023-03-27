2023 New Ford Electric Explorer Exterior Design

Ford revealed the new all-electric Explorer – a bold new electric vehicle that combines German engineering with striking American style.

Explorer is the first in a wave of innovative new electric vehicles from Ford and forges the way for a complete reinvention of the Ford brand in Europe.

The mid-size crossover has seats for five across two rows and is fully equipped to set families on the road to adventure.

Engineered and built in Germany, the all-electric Explorer offers an outstanding digital experience, helping drivers and passengers stay connected and comfortable on the move.

Features include a SYNC Move supersized movable touchscreen and fully connected infotainment system with audio tailored to the interior, wireless app integration and advanced driver assistance technology.

Adventure-ready design and storage of about 470 litres in five-seat mode make Ford’s newest electric vehicle ideal for exploring the city and beyond.

The 17-litre console between driver and front-seat passenger can hold a 15-inch laptop, combined with a private locker and available hands-free accessible boot space, Ford’s all-electric Explorer sets a new standard.

Futuristic exterior styling is matched by an ultra-modern interior with premium materials and features such as sculpted sporty seats and a sophisticated soundbar more typical of revolutionary concept cars than family vehicles.

All this comes together with the ability to fast charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 25 minutes and access, by next year, to 500,000 charging points across Europe.