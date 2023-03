Taiwan ex-president Ma heads to China

Taiwan's ex-president Ma Ying-jeou travels to China, embarking on the first cross-strait visit by a current or former leader of the island in more than seven decades.

Ma's 12-day trip will not involve any official meetings, his office said, with his focus on paying tribute to his ancestors and promoting youth exchanges.

Ma is a senior leader of the KMT, which is currently in opposition in Taiwan and advocates for warmer ties with China, but denies being pro-Beijing.