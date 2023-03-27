Policing Minister: Strip search report 'deeply concerning'

Policing Minister Chris Philp says he is "deeply concerned" with the Children's Commissioner Rachel de Souza's report, which suggests policing codes of practice "aren't being followed".

He adds that strip searches can be necessary as young people are "coerced and abused by drug dealers concealing drugs".

This comes after the Commissioner's report found that children as young as eight were searched.

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn