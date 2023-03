WPL 2023 Final Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals To Win Inaugural WPL | Oneindia News

At Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to win the inaugural Women's Premier League 2023 (WPL) title.

Nat Sciver-undefeated Brunt's half-century and tight bowling performances were key factors.

Mumbai Indians, who were attempting to chase down a modest 132-run mark, did not get off to the best of starts, losing their first wicket for 13 and losing opener Yastika Bhatia for 4.

#DCvsMI #WPLFinale #WPL