US invaders: 20 years ago

US troops and their allies invaded Iraq 20 years ago, claiming that Baghdad had weapons of mass destruction.

The US toppled Saddam, but found no weapons of mass destruction.

The war dragged on until 2011, claiming hundreds of thousands of lives.

It also displaced millions of Iraqis and devastated the country’s economy.

This documentary explores the legacy of the US invasion of Iraq, as ordinary citizens recall how events unfolded in their homeland following the military intervention.