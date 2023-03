Is The War on Wokism a Winning Message for 2024?

The Left accuses conservatives of not being able to define “woke” or CRT and blasting a vague “Republican bogeyman” that doesn’t exist.

Jen Psaki spent an entire segment on MSNBC claiming she’s not worried about wokism and encouraging her viewers to think Republicans are waging a mythical war.

How do we respond truthfully and define wokism precisely?

Here’s what you need to know and Jenna discusses why the War on Woke absolutely is a winning message for 2024.