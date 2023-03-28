RAM alongside Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in Sardinia MXGP triumph

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's European adventure in the MXGP 2023 Championship begins with a success: on the circuit of Riola Sardo (OR), in fact, Jeffrey Herlings gets the first victory of this season riding his KTM 450 SX-F and he swept to his 100th Grand Prix victory.

For the second consecutive year, RAM is alongside Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in this competition as an official partner.

The exciting MXGP 2023 began on the Villa La Angostura circuit in Patagonia (Argentina) in the weekend of March 11 and 12, and this second stage, the first in Europe, immediately brought great satisfaction to the Austrian team.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing has decided to face this season by keeping Jeffrey Herlings as the team's mainstay, riding the 450 SX-F, and focusing strongly on young riders, counting on the talents of Andrea Adamo, Sacha Coenen and Liam Everts, who each compete on a KTM 250 SX-F.

For the third time in history Sardinia hosted a step of the MXGP Championship, after the 2021 and 2022 editions: a circuit that collects more and more happy moments for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, which in last year's edition had already triumphed with Tom Vialle in the MX2 category.

The next event is scheduled for Saturday, April 8 and Monday, April 10 in Frauenfeld, in the Swiss GP, on a completely renewed circuit.