Factory explosion kills at least two, others missing in Pennsylvania | Works24

The blast damaged a chocolate plant in West Reading, Pennsylvania, killing at least 2 people.
This video has been updated to correct the number of people killed.
The blast damaged a chocolate plant in West Reading, Pennsylvania, killing at least 2 people.
This video has been updated to correct the number of people killed.
The blast at the chocolate factory killed five people, injured eight and left nine missing as of Friday night.
ViewAn explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania Friday killed two people and left nine people missing, authorities..