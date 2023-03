Selena Gomez & Zayn Malik Rumoured To Be Dating; Spotted at a restaurant together | Oneindia News

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik are the new couples in Hollywood, and fans clearly cannot keep calm.

Interestingly the duo had praised each other on multiple occasions in the past, but nobody ever saw them as a romantic pair.

Zayn and Selena were spotted at a New York restaurant on 23rd March.

They were allegedly holding hands and even stole a kiss confirming their romance.

As it currently stands, neither party has commented on the rumors.

