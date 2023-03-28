Nashville Shooter Was Former Student With Detailed Plan

Associated Press reports that the shooter at a Christian elementary school in Nashville had drawn a detailed map of the school and had conducted surveillance prior to the massacre.

The deadly shooting claimed the lives of three 9-year-old children and three adults.

According to Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake, the shooter had come up with an elaborate plan for the targeted attack.

We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we’re going over that pertain to this date, the actual incident.

We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place, John Drake, Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief, via Associated Press.

While speaking to NBC News, Drake said that the shooter had “some resentment for having to go to that school,” but refrained from offering further details.

Following news of the shooting, the White House called on Congress to take action and enact stronger gun safety laws.

Our message here is very, very clear: Enough is enough.

We need to see action in Congress, Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, via CNN.

The shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, was reportedly armed with two "assault-style" weapons and a handgun.

AP reports that police officials gave limited information regarding Hale's identity, while the police chief said that the shooter identified as transgender.

Later, a police spokesperson said that while the shooter "was assigned female at birth.

Hale did use male pronouns on a social media profile." .

