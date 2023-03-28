France Deploys Thousands of Police as Widespread Protests Continue

'The Independent' reports that French protestors have continued to march against President Emmanuel Macron's deeply contentious pension bill.

The widely unpopular pension bill would see the retirement age in France pushed back two years.

The government also rejected demands by union leaders that the government reconsider the bill, deepening the crisis.

After rejecting union demands, the government said that it would stand firm on the pension bill and push back the age of retirement for millions of people.

We have proposed a way out ... and it's intolerable that we are being stonewalled again, Laurent Berger, Head of the CFDT union, via 'The Independent'.

'The Independent' reports that Macron claims the changes are necessary to keep France's finances in balance, while critics counter that other approaches could achieve the same goal.

The protests, which began back in January, have evolved into widespread anti-Macron sentiment.

This sentiment intensified after the government invoked special powers to pass the bill without a parliamentary vote.

According to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, authorities have anticipated a "very serious risk to public order" amid the ongoing unrest.

'The Independent' reports that 13,000 police will be deployed to quell nationwide protests that have already included clashes with police and vandalism.