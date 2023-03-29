Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she left Bollywood because she was ‘cornered’; gets trolled|Oneindia News

Recently, Priyanka Chopra talked openly about quitting Bollywood for Hollywood.

She claimed that the Hindi film industry's shady tactics had forced her into a corner and that she was sick of them.

Priyanka Chopra spoke up to Dax Shepard and said on his podcast that she moved to Hollywood because Bollywood producers were "not casting" her, and she attributed this to business ‘Politics’.

In conversation with the actor on the comedy podcast 'Armchair Expert' the actress also revealed that she had 'beef with people' in the film industry.

#PriyankaChopra #Bollywood #Hollywood