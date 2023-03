PELICANS at WARRIORS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS

Led by Stephen Curry's 39 points (8 3 PM), 8 rebounds, and 8 assists, the Golden State Warriors defeat the New Orleans Pelicans, 120-109.

Jordan Poole (21 points, 5 rebounds) and Klay Thompson (17 points, 5 3 PM) added a combined 38 points in the victory, while Brandon Ingram tallied 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists for the Pelicans.

The Warriors improve to 40-37 on the season, while the Pelicans fall to 38-3