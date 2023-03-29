TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Movie

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: This holiday season, get ready for an action-packed, all-star, rainbow-colored family reunion like no other as Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return for the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation's blockbuster musical franchise: Trolls Band Together.

After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple!

As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past.

He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Golden Globe nominated electropop sensation Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric Andre), Spruce (Grammy winner Daveed Diggs) and Clay (Grammy winner Kid Cudi).

BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn't seen his brothers since.

But when Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains -- Velvet (Emmy winner Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells) -- Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

Directed by Walt Dohrn and co-directed by Tim Heitz starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, Troye Sivan, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Camila Cabello, Zosia Mamet, RuPaul, Kenan Thompson, Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Aino Jawo, Caroline Hjelt, Anderson .Paak, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar release date November 17, 2023 (in theaters)