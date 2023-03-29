The Edge of Reality | Episode #004 | The Lost Cosmonauts

On this episode of The Edge of Reality, we deep-dive on the mystery behind the Iron Curtain of the Cold War and the Space Race.

History says that Yuri Gagarin was "first man in space," but what if he wasn't?

What if he was just the first to make it back ALIVE.

We'll go into the case of Cosmonaut and Test Pilot Vladimir Ilyushin.

Also, the curious recordings of the Judica Cordiglia brothers in Sicily.

Did they capture secret Soviet radio chatter with doomed Cosmonauts?

Or was it all just an elaborate hoax?

Step into the capsule and become engrossed in the mystery on The Edge of Reality!