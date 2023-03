FBI Disinformation Is Radicalizing Trans Groups; TikTok Faces US Ban

The FBI published skewed numbers on violence against trans people, which is now being used to frame a narrative of trans “genocide.” The release of the information sparked pro-gun movements in the trans community and a “Trans Day of Vengeance,” which was making headlines just before the recent shooting in Nashville, where a transgender former student shot and killed three children and three adults at a Christian school.