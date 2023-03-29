Melissa Joan Hart Helped Kids Flee Nashville School Shooting

Three children and three adults were shot and killed by 28-year-old Audrey Hale at Covenant School in Nashville on March 27.

Hart took to Instagram on March 28 to share her experience in helping children at the school get to safety.

My kids go to school right next to a school where there was a shooting today, Melissa Joan Hart, via Instagram.

My husband and I were on our way to [their] school for conferences.

Luckily our kids weren’t in today, Melissa Joan Hart, via Instagram.

We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway that were climbing out of the woods, that were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school, Melissa Joan Hart, via Instagram.

We helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, and we helped a mom reunite with her children, Melissa Joan Hart, via Instagram.

The 'Carissa Explains It All' and 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' actress went on to say that her family had moved to Tennessee from Connecticut, where they weren't far from Sandy Hook.

So this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity, Melissa Joan Hart, via Instagram.

I just don’t know what to say anymore.

It is just, enough is enough… Pray for the families, Melissa Joan Hart, via Instagram