LIVE: BRICS Nations Take Over: The Future of the Financial Sector Under the Rug Ep 18

Description: In this week's episode of Under the Rug Podcast, join hosts Andrew Hawkes and Neil Morrison as they explore the latest developments in the global financial sector.

With a particular focus on the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), we discuss how these emerging economic powerhouses are now taking over as traditional financial powerhouses continue to experience bank collapses.