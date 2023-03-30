John Wick: Chapter 1-4 Review action thriller.

John Wick is a film franchise consisting of action-thriller movies starring Keanu Reeves as the titular character, a retired hitman seeking revenge after the death of his wife.
The franchise includes the following films:
John Wick is a film franchise consisting of action-thriller movies starring Keanu Reeves as the titular character, a retired hitman seeking revenge after the death of his wife.
The franchise includes the following films:
In this video listen to me breakdown the new action flick John Wick Chapter 4 and give it my own rating with a twist (literally)...
John Wick: Chapter 4 Day India Collections - The Hollywood neo-noir action thriller film directed by Chad Stahelski.