Adipurush new poster out: Prabhas & Kriti Sanon looks stunning; Check the details | Oneindia News

On June 16, Adipurush, the eagerly awaited mythological movie based on the epic Ramayana, will begin playing in theatres.

Om Raut, a renowned director, is behind the film, which stars Telugu superstar Prabhas as Raghava, also known as Lord Ram.

A new poster for the movie, starring Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, was unveiled on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The movie upholds Prabhu Shri Ram's virtues of Dharma, Courage, and Sacrifice, which are appropriately reflected in the tasteful poster.

As Lord Shri Ram's birth anniversary and the beginning of goodness are commemorated on Ram Navami, the creators reveal a significant divinity symbol that signifies the establishment of dharma to triumph over adharma.

#Adipurush #RamNavami #Prabhas ~PR.154~ED.155~HT.95~