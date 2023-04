Starmer brands Sunak 'Mr one percent' at election launch

Sir Keir Starmer brands Rishi Sunak "Mr One Percent" as the Labour leader launches his party's campaign for the May local elections.

Speaking in Swindon, Wiltshire, Sir Keir claims: "One percent of asylum claims from those arriving on small boats actually processed.

One percent of the fraud that was lost during Covid actually recovered".

Report by Blairm.

