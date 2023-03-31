Rescue the Fosters w/ Special Guest: (Ret.) Army Paratrooper - Michele

Heather Ravencroft is a single mother and Army Paratrooper veteran whose only child, her son, then eight, was abducted from her by her son's biological father on 15 July 2020.

Upon joining the Army at the tender age of 17, shipping off to basic training 11 days following her graduation from Westlake High School, Westlake, Ohio, she served primarily on Active Duty in Fort Bragg, North Carolina for the next 14 years, then transitioned into a career as a Federal Government employee until her early retirement which she made in order to raise her son, as her son’s biological father was unwilling to provide for either her or her son.

After her compliance with a Los Angeles court order allowing her and her son their annual two-week vacation, she was maliciously prosecuted for “kidnapping” and “child concealment” for visiting their family in Florida, due to a fifth false report her son’s “father” made against her.

Since Heather’s son’s abduction from her, his mother who raised, he was diagnosed by a pediatrician as failing to thrive and severely (as much as 25 pounds) underweight.

Over a year after the bogus charges were terminated, her son’s biological father absconded with her child, criminally concealing him and preventing any contact between them, following his felony arrest for domestic violence.

Heather is still fighting for her and her son’s rights, for the past months as their attorney.

She will not stop until her son is rescued from his criminal abuser and is FREE back in her arms, and back in the home in which he was raised for the majority of his life.