2022 estimates for zero growth wrong, show revised figures

Revised figures reveal that the UK economy avoided a recession in the fourth quarter of 2022 with an increase of 0.1%, despite initial estimates showing zero growth.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says these figures show "there is underlying resilience in the UK economy." Report by Wardl.

