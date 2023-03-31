IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, where to watch and other details | Oneindia News

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kickstart from Friday with a mouth-watering clash between holders Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kickstart from today from 7.30 pm IST with a mouth-watering clash of star-studded defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

#IPL2023 #CSKvsGT #IPLOpeningCeremony ~PR.154~ED.101~HT.99~