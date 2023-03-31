The Flash 2023 - Movie Trailer

The Flash is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name.

Produced by Warner Bros.

Pictures, DC Studios, Double Dream, and the Disco Factory, and set for distribution by Warner Bros.

Pictures, it is intended to be the 13th installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

The film is directed by Andy Muschietti from a screenplay by Christina Hodson and stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash alongside Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Michael Keaton.

In the film, Barry travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder, which brings unintended consequences.