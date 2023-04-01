Whitlock Interviews Donald Trump Jr. | Junior Rips DeSantis | Royce & Bryson Disagree | Ep 415

“They’ve turned me into a MAGA person.

It’s a line in the sand for me, and Donald Trump is the only one I believe can hold the line, and I’m going to be right there holding it with him.” Strong words from Jason following the indictment of former President Donald Trump on flimsy business fraud charges by the George Soros-backed liberal district attorney in Manhattan.

Donald Trump Jr. joins the show to discuss how his father is holding up, what he thinks about Ron DeSantis, and why he believes there is no other alternative to Donald Trump in 2024.

Plus, “Fearless” contributors Royce White and Bryson Gray debate the character of Trump and the role of government in legislating morality.