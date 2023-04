US, Japan, S.Korea begins anti-submarine drills as threat by N.Korea increases|Oneindia News

The South Korean, US and Japanese navies have begun their first anti-submarine drills in six months today.

This is to boost their coordination against increasing North Korean missile threats and aggression.

This two-day drills come as North Korea’s recent unveiling of a type of battlefield nuclear warhead prompted worries that the country may conduct its first nuclear test since 2017.

