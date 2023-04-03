Rahul Gandhi gets bail extension in the defamation case by Surat district court | Oneindia News

The Surat court on Monday extended the bail given to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case.
#RahulGandhi #SuratCourt #RahulGandhibail ~PR.150~ED.101~HT.99~
The Surat court on Monday extended the bail given to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case.
#RahulGandhi #SuratCourt #RahulGandhibail ~PR.150~ED.101~HT.99~
One more defamation case has been registered against former MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. This time over his remark against..
Today, Rahul Gandhi received the unexpected support of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee soon after Parliament..