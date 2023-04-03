Rahul Gandhi gets bail extension in the defamation case by Surat district court | Oneindia News
Rahul Gandhi gets bail extension in the defamation case by Surat district court | Oneindia News

The Surat court on Monday extended the bail given to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case.

#RahulGandhi #SuratCourt #RahulGandhibail ~PR.150~ED.101~HT.99~