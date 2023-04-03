McDonald's Closes Offices Ahead of US Layoffs

'Time' reports that McDonald's will temporarily shut down all of the company's offices in the United States this week ahead of announced layoffs.

According to an email sent to employees, staff have been asked to work from home from April 3 to April 5 so that layoffs could be communicated virtually.

Some jobs that are existing today are either going to get moved or those jobs may go away, Chris Kempczinski, McDonald's Chief Executive Officer, via 'Time'.

'Time' reports that McDonald's employs about 45,000 people in the U.S., including both its corporate offices and stores.

The layoffs come following a wave of cuts across multiple industries amid fears that the economy is dwindling.

With the war in Ukraine and all the world in, or entering into recession, their companies are trenching as demand is falling, belt tightening is going on, John Van Reenen, Ronald Coase School Professor at the London School of Economics, via 'Time'.

One part of this is just a general reflection of what’s happening in the economic situation around the world, John Van Reenen, Ronald Coase School Professor at the London School of Economics, via 'Time'.

'Time' reports that while McDonald's reported increases in the company's quarterly sales, the rising cost of food has impacted profit margins.

According to the latest consumer price index, the price of food is up 6% from last February, and expected to climb beyond historical rates.

'The Wall Street Journal' reports that McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinskiv expressed aims to broadly reduce operation costs while boosting profits with new stores.

