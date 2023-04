Australia joins long list of nations to ban Tiktok due to potential security concerns|Oneindia News

Australia has said today that it will ban TikTok on all government devices due to national security concerns.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has agreed to the ban after completing a review conducted by the Home Affairs department.

The ban is slated to come into effect as soon as it would be feasible enough to implement.

The exemptions would be allowed on a case-by-case basis subject to security precautions.

