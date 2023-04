RTH Bill protest: Rajasthan doctors call off protest after agreement with government | Oneindia News

After more than two weeks of intense protests by private and some government doctors over the Right to Health (RTH) Bill in Rajasthan, they reached an agreement with the state government, especially over private hospitals covered under the Bill, and called off their protests today.

