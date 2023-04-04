Trump Pleads Not Guilty | TONIGHT on TIPPING POINT 🟧

Tuesday, 04/04/2023 | As President Trump pleads not guilty today in court, we take a deeper look at how law schools are corrupting the judicial system and how some circuit court judges are doing their small part to fight back.
Plus, a feminist author turned junior social economy minister for France poses for Playboy - lord help us.
Then, a suspected ISIS inspired attack leaves two stabbed in Canada.
And finally, NATO's border with Russia just increased by 800 miles on its 74th birthday - is trouble on the horizon?