Marceline High School Football 1970 Homecoming vs Unionville

Converted from the original 16mm film shot in October of 1970, this is the entire film of Homecoming 1970 for Marceline High School, Marceline, MO.

There are some areas where the focus is poor and it needed some digital enhancements to the original contrast and lighting (Adobe Premiere software) but it's not too bad!

The game speed is slowed down 50% so you can take in the entire action of each play and there is a bonus segment @ the end to show Mark Downing's TD run of Mike Frandson's pass to show the actual game speed and to put the action into perspective.