Beau Is Afraid Movie Trailer

Beau Is Afraid Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: A paranoid man embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother in this bold and ingeniously depraved new film from writer-director Ari Aster.

Directed by Ari Aster starring Joaquin Phoenix, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zoe Lister-Jones, Armen Nahapetian, Parker Posey, Patti LuPone release date April 21, 2023 (in theaters)