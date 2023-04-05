Congressman George Santos Arrives in New York City to Support Trump

New York Congressman George Santos offered his support to former president Donald Trump ahead of his scheduled arraignment in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, April 4.
New York Congressman George Santos offered his support to former president Donald Trump ahead of his scheduled arraignment in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, April 4.
By Marvin Olasky*
Journalist Marvin Olasky gives us a peek inside the travails of the “compassionate conservatism”..
George Santos, the controversial Republican congressman representing parts of New York City and Nassau County, will announce that..