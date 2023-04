Fraternity goes bald to raise money for childhood cancer research

At Northern Kentucky University, students and alumni went under the razor to prove bald can be beautiful — and a good cause.

It was part of an annual fundraiser the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity holds to benefit the St.

Baldrick's Foundation, a non-profit that raises money for childhood cancer research.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the chapter president, Tyler Setter said they had raised about $11,000, which is the most they've ever raised from this event.