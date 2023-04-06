Introducing the Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 Spider

The T.33 Spider from Gordon Murray Automotive combines the beautiful, timeless design of the T.33 with an even more immersive and engaging driving experience.

With two removable roof panels, a deployable rear window and the naturally-aspirated Cosworth GMA.2 V12 behind the cabin, there is no other supercar like it.

Developed in parallel with the T.33 and sharing the same Ultralight carbon fibre monocoque construction, the T.33 Spider has been meticulously engineered to deliver the exceptional torsional stiffness needed for outstanding ride, handling and agility without adding unnecessary weight.

In achieving all these targets, and by adhering to GMA’s seven core principles, the T.33 Spider sets a new benchmark for open supercars.

Professor Gordon Murray CBE said “When drawing a car I imagine what it's going to feel like to sit in, and how it will feel to drive.

So from the first sketch I knew that, with its open cockpit and the incredible Cosworth GMA.2 V12 engine right behind you, the T.33 Spider would deliver a truly involving driving experience that’s quite unlike anything else.

And while it’s still a mid-engine supercar I wouldn’t accept any compromise on usability: this is why the T.33 Spider is unique in the supercar sector in delivering both onboard roof storage and a 295 litre luggage capacity”.

As proven by the T.50 and T.33, GMA is unlike any other car manufacturer as it designs and engineers its supercars in its own unique way.

It does not follow trends and does not seek headline performance figures; not now, nor in the future.

Instead, the focus is on taking the purity of the original vision through to production, without compromise.

Every single element of each car is designed and engineered according to the brand’s founding seven principles: Driving Perfection, Lightweight, Engineering Art, Premium Brand, A Return to Beauty, Exclusivity and a personalised Customer Journey.