Israeli Forces again storm Al-Aqsa mosque compound | Oneindia News

Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for a second consecutive night, firing stun grenades and rubber-coated steel bullets at Palestinian worshippers.

Videos from the site showed armed troops forcibly emptying the mosque from worshippers who had gathered there for Ramadan prayers.

Dozens of Israeli settlers entered the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli police today morning #alaqsa#Israelpalestineclash#Gaza ~PR.153~ED.101~GR.125~HT.96~