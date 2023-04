Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in money laundering case dismissed by Delhi High Court | Oneindia News

Today, the Delhi high court denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case in which he had been in custody since May 30, 2022.

#SatyendarJain #AamAadmiParty #DelhiHighCourt