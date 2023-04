Taiwan residents share mixed feelings after Tsai-McCarthy meeting

Residents of Taiwan express mixed feelings about this week's meeting between President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Tsai's visit to the US sparked an angry response from China, with Beijing vowing a "firm and forceful" response, before deploying a number of warships to waters around Taiwan.

"It's meaningless" says one man in Taipei, "the only thing out of it is a newspaper headline."