Silo Season 1

Silo Season 1 Trailer HD Plot synopsis: The truth will surface... In a ruined and toxic future, thousands live in a giant silo deep underground.

After its sheriff breaks a cardinal rule and residents die mysteriously, engineer Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) starts to uncover shocking secrets and the truth about the silo.

Directed by Morten Tyldum (premiere episode) starring Rebecca Ferguson, David Oyelowo, Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones, Common, Harriet Walter, Avi Nash, Chinaza Uche, Iain Glen, Ferdinand Kingsley release date May 5, 2023 (on Apple TV Plus)