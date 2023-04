Secret US document on Ukraine war leaks onto the internet | Oneindia News

The New York Times has reported that documents that appear to be classified plans that detail Ukraine’s combat readiness and preparations for a coming offensive against Russia were leaked or stolen and have appeared this week on social media.

New York Times described them as "secret American and Nato plans." #Pentagonleak #Russiaukrainewar #NATOwarplan